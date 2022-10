Emergency services are currently on the scene of a serious crash on SH1 in Waiomio, Far North.

The crash was reported to police at about 5.15pm, a spokesperson said.

The road is currently closed however diversions are in place.

The spokesperson said that motorists can expect lengthy delays and should avoid the area if possible.