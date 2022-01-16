Voyager 2021 media awards
Serious crash on outskirt of Hamilton, diversions in place

The serious crash happened on Whatawhata Road near Hamilton just before 7am today. Photo / File

NZ Herald

A person has been injured after a crash between a motorcycle and a ute this morning.

The crash happened on Whatawhata Rd (State Highway 23) near Templeview just after 6.30am.

The motorcyclist is in a moderate condition.

The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

Police are advising motorists travelling to Hamilton from Raglan to take an alternative route.

A motorist who witnessed the crash believed sunstrike to be a factor and said both vehicles were heading in the same direction.