SH8 is closed between Fairlie and Lake Tekapo due to a serious crash. Photo / Supplied

Police have attended a serious road crash in Burkes Pass on State Highway 8.

Three trucks have been involved in the crash that happened at 8.50am on Tuesday morning.

St John was called to the incident with three vehicles sent to the scene.

Two patients were treated for minor conditions and did not require transportation to hospital. The condition of the third truck driver is not known.

Scene of serious road crash on Burkes Pass. Photo / GoogleMaps

Police said the road will be shut for most of the day with emergency services at the scene.

The accident happened just past Dog Kennel Corner near the bend that leads to Rollesby Valley Rd on the way to Lake Tekapo.

Lake Tekapo is covered in snow, Burkes Pass in the background. Photo / Supplied

Snow has fallen in the area over the last couple of days in the southerly storm.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

There are no detours, with motorists required to travel via the Waitaki Valley and State Highway 1 on the coast between Fairlie and Omarama.

