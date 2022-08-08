Location of the truck accident on Burkes Pass that has closed SH8. Photo / Supplied

Police have attended a serious road crash in Burkes Pass on State Highway 8.

Three trucks have been involved in the crash that happened at 8.50am on Tuesday morning.

State Highway 8 between Fairlie and Lake Tekapo has been closed from the snow gates.

Police say the road is expected to be shut for most of the day as emergency services attend the scene.

It is understood the accident happened near Dog Kennel Corner near the bend that leads to Rollesby Valley Rd.

Lake Tekapo is covered in snow, Burkes Pass in the background. Photo / Supplied

Snow has fallen in the area over the last couple of days in the southerly storm.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

There are no nearby detours so motorists will have to travel via the Waitaki Valley and State Highway 1 on the coast.

