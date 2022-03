A crash on State Highway 1 near Epsom has caused traffic to divert on the Southern Motorway.

Police are attending a serious crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Gillies Ave in Epsom, central Auckland.

Police were alerted to the multi-vechicle crash at about 8.10pm.

Several people have suffered serious injuries.

They said the southbound lanes were closed, with traffic needing to exit at Gillies Ave and detouring through to the Greenlane on-ramp.

-More to come.