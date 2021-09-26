Serious crash involving truck and car in Auckland overnight

Emergency services were called to a serious crash involving a truck and car in West Auckland last night.
The crash happened just after 9.30pm on Forest Hill Rd in Henderson.
Northern fire communications said at least four fire crews were sent to the scene at 9.38pm after reports of a crash.
At least two people were injured - one of whom was trapped in one of the vehicles.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Photos from the scene show a small car severely damaged and the front of the truck crumpled.
Read More
- Auckland crash: Six youths involved in overnight traffic incident in Pt Chevalier - NZ Herald
- Double tragedy: Brother killed in car crash one year after older sibling - NZ Herald
- Serious two-vehicle crash in Christchurch - NZ Herald
- Police rush to serious crash near Linton, diversions expected - NZ Herald
- Deadly smash: Driver killed, car wrecked in Dominion Rd, Auckland city crash - NZ Herald
Firefighters and police officers can be seen inside the cordon taking notes, as debris is strewn across the road.
Police have been approached for more information.
- More to come