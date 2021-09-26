Serious crash involving truck and car in Auckland overnight

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash on Forest Hill Rd in Henderson, West Auckland, late last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency services were called to a serious crash involving a truck and car in West Auckland last night.

The crash happened just after 9.30pm on Forest Hill Rd in Henderson.

Northern fire communications said at least four fire crews were sent to the scene at 9.38pm after reports of a crash.

At least two people were injured - one of whom was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Photos from the scene show a small car severely damaged and the front of the truck crumpled.

Firefighters and police officers can be seen inside the cordon taking notes, as debris is strewn across the road.

Police have been approached for more information.

- More to come