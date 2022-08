Motorists around the Ōtaki area are being told to expect significant delays this morning after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in Wellington says there is a serious crash on State Highway 1 at Ōtaki.

A notice was sent out at 6.30am saying the incident is blocking the road near Forest Lakes Rd.

"Please avoid the area and expect significant delays."

- more to come -