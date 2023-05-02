A car crash in Meeanee, Napier, early Wednesday morning sent three people to hospital. One was in a serious condition, while two were in a moderate condition. Photo / NZME

A serious crash in Meeanee, Napier, early Wednesday morning has seen three people sent to hospital.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Meeanee Rd and Powdrell Rd at 2.52am.

A St John spokesman said three people were transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, one in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition.

The roads were closed for about an hour before reopening, but several reports of traffic backed up on Meeanee Rd into Taradale were still on social media as of 9am.

