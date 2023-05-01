A 64-year-old woman has been charged and four youths have been referred to Youth Services in relation to a robbery at the Z Service station on Heretaunga St West, Hastings. Two of the youths were seriously injured in a crash after the incident. Photo / Google

A 64-year-old woman has been charged and four youths have been referred to Youth Services in relation to a robbery at the Z Service station on Heretaunga St West, Hastings. Two of the youths were seriously injured in a crash after the incident. Photo / Google

A robbery in Hastings early Monday morning ended with a bang and immediate serious consequences for at least two youths allegedly involved.

Two teens were seriously injured in a crash in Hastings while fleeing police after an alleged robbery at a Hastings service station on Heretaunga St West.

A police spokeswoman said a 64-year-old woman has been charged in relation to a robbery at a Hastings service station.

“About 3.15am, the woman is alleged to have entered the service station on Heretaunga Street West and demanded cash and other items,” the police spokeswoman said.

“She has then fled on foot, passing items to people in a vehicle as she left.”

A Z spokeswoman confirmed the robbery was at the Z service station on Heretaunga St West.

The police spokeswoman said an officer spotted the vehicle that the stolen items were allegedly passed to, which was also reported stolen, and signalled for it to stop.

The vehicle fled and police did not pursue it, but they were able to locate it with the help of the public a short time later when it crashed with four youths inside.

“No other vehicle was involved. Two of the occupants were taken to hospital to receive medical attention, and two others were taken into custody,” the police spokeswoman said.

Firefighters helped pull one person out after a crash on St Georges Rd, Hastings, at about 4.15am, according to a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they attended the incident and took two people in serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

A Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said a female in her teens was still being assessed in ED, while a male in his teens was still in a serious condition at 10.45am Monday.

The police spokeswoman said all four youths will be referred to Youth Services.