One person is in critical condition following a crash between a truck and a cyclist in Dairy Flat, north of Auckland, this morning.
Police said the crash occurred at around 11.23am and the cyclist has suffered critical injuries and is being transported to hospital.
“Dairy Flat Highway is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.
Auckland Transport said the section of the road is closed and drivers should avoid this area or allow extra time for a detour via Kennedy Rd.
“Stops on Dairy Flat Highway between Kennedy Road and Potter Road is closed due to emergency services incident until further notice.”
More to come.