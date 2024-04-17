AT said drivers should avoid the area or allow extra time for a detour via Kennedy Rd.

One person is in critical condition following a crash between a truck and a cyclist in Dairy Flat, north of Auckland, this morning.

Police said the crash occurred at around 11.23am and the cyclist has suffered critical injuries and is being transported to hospital.

“Dairy Flat Highway is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.

Auckland Transport said the section of the road is closed and drivers should avoid this area or allow extra time for a detour via Kennedy Rd.

Due to a serious crash a section of Dairy Flat Hwy, between Kennedy Rd and Potter Rd, north of Albany, is CLOSED. Avoid this area or allow extra time for a detour via Kennedy Rd for all traffic, including bus services.

“Stops on Dairy Flat Highway between Kennedy Road and Potter Road is closed due to emergency services incident until further notice.”

Stops on Dairy Flat Highway between Kennedy Road and Potter Road is closed due to emergency services incident until further notice.



Go to Journey Planner to find alternative ways to reach your destination.

