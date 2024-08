The search for justice continues in the NZ court system, Health Minister Shane Reti is aware of people misusing everyday products to induce highs and the US prepares for debate.

A serious crash in the Waikato has left a person critically injured and resulted in a road closure.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the two-car crash on Ngutumanga Rd, near Bailey Rd, Waihou, just after 9.30am today.

Police said they were called to the incident at about 9.35am.

“One person has received critical injuries, another has moderate injuries,” said a police spokesperson.