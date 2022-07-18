Serious crash closes State Highway 5 in Hawke's Bay

A crash has closed State Highway 5 near Tarawera on Monday. Photo / NZME

A crash has closed State Highway 5 between Taupō and Eskdale on Monday.

Waka Kotahi confirmed the closure on its website about 12pm.

"Due to a crash, State Highway 5 is closed between Taupō and Eskdale. Please avoid the area or consider delaying your journey," a note on the Waka Kotahi website reads.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 11.45am.

A statement from the police said initial indications are three vehicles are involved and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Police ask motorists to delay travel and avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services have been called to the incident.

Police are yet to arrive on the scene as of 12.30pm.

MORE TO COME