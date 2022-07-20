A serious crash on Wednesday afternoon has closed State Highway 2 near Pakipaki. Photo / Paul Taylor

A police statement said the two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Paki Paki Rd and Turamoe Rd.

"SH2 between Paki Paki Road and Longlands Road is expected to be closed for the next couple of hours and diversions are in place," the statement said.

A St John spokesperson said St John attended the scene and assessed and treated one patient in a critical condition who was transported to Hawke's Bay hospital.

The spokesperson said one patient with minor injuries was treated at the scene.

