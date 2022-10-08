Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Serious crash closes road on Remutaka Hill, Wellington

Lincoln Tan
By
Quick Read
Police car. Photo / File

Police car. Photo / File

A serious crash has closed part of State Highway 2 on the Remutaka Hill, and police are advising motorists to delay travel if possible.

Emergency services are en route to the serious crash, just north of the summit, which was reported around 6.35am.

"Units have just arrived at the scene and are assessing the situation, we are not in a position to confirm injuries at this stage," a police spokeswoman told the Herald.

The road is expected to be closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly or delay travel where possible.

Latest from New Zealand