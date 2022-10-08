Serious crash closes road on Remutaka Hill, Wellington

Police car. Photo / File

A serious crash has closed part of State Highway 2 on the Remutaka Hill, and police are advising motorists to delay travel if possible.

Emergency services are en route to the serious crash, just north of the summit, which was reported around 6.35am.

"Units have just arrived at the scene and are assessing the situation, we are not in a position to confirm injuries at this stage," a police spokeswoman told the Herald.

The road is expected to be closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly or delay travel where possible.