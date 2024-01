Southbound lanes are blocked due to a crash near the Beach Rd.

A serious crash has closed Auckland’s Southern Motorway’s southbound lanes at Papakura.

Police are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle crash near the Beach Road interchange.

Police say it appears two people have received serious injuries.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and detours are in place.

Traffic is backed up on SH1 Walter Strevens Dr Overbridge.

