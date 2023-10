The two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 2, Kaitoke, near Marchant Rd. Photo / File

One person has been taken to hospital following a serious crash this morning in Upper Hutt.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 5.15am on State Highway 2, Kaitoke, near Marchant Rd.

The injured person is in a serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and motorists are being advised to expect delays if travelling on the highway this morning.

One lane is blocked and stop/go traffic management is in place.