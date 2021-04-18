Serious crash between car and motorcycle on Te Matai Rd, Te Puke

Photo / File

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash between a car and a motorbike near Te Puke.

Police said in a statement, the crash happened about 3.34pm on Te Matai Rd between Mark Rd and Waimea Dr.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries, the statement said.

An update on injuries will be provided when possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.