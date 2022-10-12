Voyager 2022 media awards
Serious crash at Matamata rail line: Emergency services responding

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near train tracks in Matamata.

The crash occurred on State Highway 27, near the intersection of Puketutu Rd and Hinuera Rd around 10.12am.

The road near the intersection is closed and detour routes are being set up by traffic management.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance and a rapid response unit are responding.

Motorists travelling north will be detoured at Firth St and Hinuera Rd while those travelling south will be diverted at Hopkins and Hinuera Rds.

A police spokesperson said further information will be provided when available.

More to come.

