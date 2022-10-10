Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH29 on the lower Kaimai ranges. Photo / file

State Highway 29 on the lower Kaimai Ranges has been closed this morning as emergency services respond to a serious crash.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred around 8am.

A police spokesperson said Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The road has been closed between McLaren Falls Rd and Omanawa Rd.

SH29 LOWER KAIMAIS - ROAD CLOSED - 8:40AM

Due to a serious crash #SH29 is closed btwn McLaren Falls Rd & Omanawa Rd and likely to remain closed for some time as NZ Police undertake an investigation. Delay your journey or allow extra time for detour: https://t.co/qPSh0fQfoq ^TP pic.twitter.com/FYG6gjRehd — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 10, 2022

It expected to be closed for some time and diversions are in place.

The detour route for eastbound traffic is to turn right onto McLaren Falls Rd, left on to Peers Rd, left on to Omanawa Rd and then a right turn back on to SH29. Westbound traffic is instructed to follow this route but in reverse.

Truck drivers are advised that the diversion route is not suitable for trucks.