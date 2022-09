Omri Collins. Photo / Supplied

Police say they are seriously concerned for the welfare of a 27-year-old man missing from Lower Hutt.

Omri Collins was reported missing on August 31 and has yet to be found despite a number of inquiries by police.

His family is also worried, as it has been a while since he contacted them.

Police say Collins is known to frequent Wellington City as well as Lower Hutt and anyone with information should contact them on 105.