Serious concerns for missing Wellington teenager

Jasmine may have travelled to Auckland, police said. Photo / Supplied

Loved ones of a Wellington teenager who has been missing for a week have "serious concerns" for her safety.

The 17-year-old, identified by police as a girl named Jasmine, could be around the Te Aro Park or central Wellington area, or in the suburb of Strathmore.

There is also a chance she could be in Auckland, police said.

She has not been seen since Monday last week, and friends and family were concerned, police said.

Anyone who may have seen Jasmine or have any information on her whereabouts is urged to call 105, quoting file number 210312/2412.