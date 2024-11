Police are hunting for people in connection with an alleged assault in South Auckland this mornig.

Police are hunting for people in connection with an alleged assault in South Auckland this mornig.

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after allegedly being assaulted in South Auckland this morning and police are hunting for the alleged offenders.

Emergency services initially believed they were responding to a crash when they arrived at Canning Cres in Māngere about 8.30am today.

However, a police spokeswoman said once officers were on the scene, they quickly established a man had been assaulted instead.

The offenders had allegedly fled in a vehicle.