“Very aggressive, straight away telling us, ‘Why are you guys here? You guys need to move right now’. And we were a bit shocked at first with her attitude.”
Wang said they initially agreed to move, but Yao then increased the stall fee.
When Wang said they decided to leave, Yao allegedly became more upset.
“She was more angry after I said that,” Wang claimed.
“I started telling her, ‘Do not touch me’.
“After that, we left feeling very disrespected, humiliated in front of everyone in public,” Wang said.
In a statement, Auckland Night Markets said health and safety were their top priority.
“Our on-site staff are trained to manage challenging situations professionally, but they are also expected to strictly enforce safety and operational rules.
“At times, this means our team must be firm and direct in ensuring compliance with important rules. Unfortunately, when a vendor is asked to follow those rules, such as relocating to their assigned spot or ceasing unsafe practices, it can lead to dissatisfaction or accusations.”
Auckland Night Markets said that the team acted fairly and respectfully in the situation, as posted by Wang on TikTok.
Yao allegedly told them: “People like you, especially the new people that don’t want to pay, get kicked out”.
“I’m just seeing red. I’m standing up for myself, our business, my wife, and I’m just like, I’m not having this. I don’t leave the States just to come over here to be abused the same way,” the stallholder said.
The Auckland Night Markets statement said that stall fees were always clearly communicated during the booking process and varied by location, stall size, and product type.
They encouraged any vendor who believed they had been overcharged to contact them directly, “So we can review and resolve the matter properly.”
“We operate transparently and do not tolerate any form of dishonest pricing.”
They said stallholders were not required to sign contracts, which allowed them to test and grow their businesses freely — a standard practice in the industry.
Auckland Council said that they had received one complaint about the markets operating on private property.
“The majority of Auckland night markets operate on private property and, as a result, are not licensed by Auckland Council. There are no market or street trading licences issued for activities on private land, such as mall carparks, although resource consent conditions may apply.
“One exception is the Silo Park night market – the organisers hold a tenancy lease with the council, which requires them to meet certain conditions of use," Auckland Council said in a statement.
WorkSafe’s northern regional manager, Brad Duggan, said WorkSafe New Zealand was concerned to hear of the health and safety allegations.
