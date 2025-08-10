Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland Night Markets owners strongly deny any wrongdoing as stallholders make serious allegations

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Auckland Night Markets owner Victoria Yao (L) and XIN clothing owner Yuli Wang (R). Photo / Dean Purcell, Instagram

Auckland Night Markets owner Victoria Yao (L) and XIN clothing owner Yuli Wang (R). Photo / Dean Purcell, Instagram

Serious allegations have been made against the owners of the Auckland Night Markets, including claims of aggression, unsafe working conditions, and unjustified increases in stall fees.

Auckland Night Markets owner Victoria Yao and director Paul De Jonge said they strongly refuted all the allegations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save