Terrifying footage has emerged of a shooting in South Auckland where a man was injured in the driveway in front of his family as they headed out to buy groceries.

The shooting happened in South Auckland on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made and police say the investigation is ongoing.

A group of young men can be seen in the footage running onto a property shouting and swearing.

Gunshots are then heard and the men run away.

A white car leaves the property and the men run back towards the house before taking off.

Armed police later converged on the street.

Police later confirmed they were in investigating an incident in Clover Park where a man sustained a gunshot injury.

The incident was reported on Clutha Crescent after 5.30pm.

“On arrival the man was located and was transported to hospital with moderate injuries for assessment,” said a spokesperson.

Today police confirmed they were aware of the videos on social media.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and at this time there have been no charges laid, they said.

“Police are aware of the videos on social media. While the investigation is underway we’re limited in what comment we’re able to make.”

Estherline Toloa told One News it was her family targeted in the attack and her husband Tauvela was shot.

The couple were driving to the shops when the incident unfolded.

Esterline Toloa said as they started backing out the group of young men “on motorbikes” tried to surround them on their street.

They managed to speed in the car, but then returned, worried about their children at the house.

“When we stop our car, I saw a group of teenagers come to our driveway with a shotgun and a metal bar. They ended up smacking the back of our car,” she told One News earlier this week.

“The man wearing yellow t-shirt and yellow shorts, he shot the gun two times up and then he aims to my husband and shot him to his head.”

Armed police converged on the property. Photo / NZME

She said the men also threw rocks - one narrowly missing one of her children.

The children were in shock, she said, and the family had left the property.

“When this little one saw her dad got shot then, she was crying and screaming and hug her dad saying, ‘Don’t die, don’t die’,” Esterline Toloa told One News.

The day before the shooting the Toloa family had spoken about their serious health issues.

One News reported that two of the children have been diagnosed with rheumatic fever.

Fifteen family members share the four-bedroom, one-bathroom home.

Estherline Toloa posted a message to family and friends on Facebook following the shooting.

“We don’t have enough words to explain your kindness,” she said of the support the family had received.

“We have our children and our family. We forgive those who did this unloving situation... The only thing is to thank God for saving the life of the father of the family.”

A neighbour who witnessed the shooting posted a series of videos of the incident on social media platform Tik Tok.

“There was a lot of screaming and yelling,” said the neighbour.

“I only just started recording when the kids came back to the house and I’m not sure what even happened but the guy with a long sleeve was yelling out ‘why did you do that for’ and they kept saying ‘come out and sort it out’.

“That’s when they ran in the driveway and the shooter shot up in the air first and then shot at the man.”

The poster said they hoped the family at the house was ok.

A third video showed a number of police cars in the street and armed officers approaching the property.