Mia’s mother, Tracey Edmonds, said the victims were now relieved.

“I hope the community is outraged that via endless court appeals, Luca Fairgray denied the public the right to know he is a convicted serial rapist. Years of name suppression privileged Luca Fairgray and his self-interest over his victims and above 99% of other offenders,” she said in a statement.

Tracey Edmonds claimed Fairgray would have lost name suppression in 2021 “but for the privilege of his demographic”.

“Three of his victims sacrificed their privacy to protect other women,” she said.

Tracey Edmonds believed that despite claiming remorse at sentencing, Fairgray remained a coward and refused to face natural justice.

“We are overwhelmingly relieved that the veil of secrecy has lifted and that the details of Luca Fairgray’s violent sexual offending is in the public domain. Women in Auckland can now protect themselves against Luca Fairgray simply by Googling his name.

“This is the moment we have been waiting for. All the wāhine toa Luca Fairgray hurt and tried to suppress are free – watch them rise up and thrive. Their job is now done.”

Rosie Veldkamp (left) and Mia Edmonds. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Fairgray’s fight for permanent name suppression

In 2021, Fairgray pleaded guilty to 10 charges against six teenage girls, including rape and sexual conduct with a person under 16, and was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention and 12 months’ supervision in April 2022.

This first round of offending took place when Fairgray was between 14 and 17 years old.

Then, in 2023, while he still had interim name suppression, Fairgray had sex with a 13-year-old girl and was convicted of three charges of sexual conduct with a young person in February.

Fairgray’s name was kept secret for years after his initial convictions while he continued to fight for permanent suppression. Each bid was unsuccessful and his final appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court in 2024.

But despite this decision, his name remained suppressed until yesterday to protect his right to a fair trial for his new offending.

Luca Fairgray in court for his initial offending. Photo / Dean Purcell

Schoolboy rapist

Fairgray’s serial sexual offending began in 2017, when he and his first victim were 14.

In 2018 he sexually offended against two girls, one of whom he raped while she was unconscious at a party.

Two of the charges related to consensual intercourse with another 13-year-old, resulting in two charges of having a sexual connection with a young person.

He anally violated another girl.

Later that night he got on top of and restrained his sixth victim, before he was interrupted by the fifth girl.

His first sentence was reduced due to his guilty plea, mental health issues, youth and a recent diagnosis of high-functioning autism.

‘Autism is not a defence’

In February this year, a jury found Fairgray, who is now aged 22, guilty of three more recent charges relating to a sexual relationship he had with a 13-year-old girl.

The jury that convicted Fairgray was not told of his prior convictions.

It was not disputed that the pair had sex or that the girl had been 13, but the defence unsuccessfully argued the complainant had said she was 16 and Fairgray believed her.

His neurodiversity also featured heavily in this trial and his lawyer told the jury that failing to consider his autism would be discriminating against him based on his disability.

The Crown accepted he struggled in some social situations but otherwise was very intelligent and capable.

“Autism is not a defence in these charges,” prosecutor Pip McNabb said.

Fairgray is in custody and will be sentenced for his latest offending on March 31.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.