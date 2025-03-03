Fairgray pleaded guilty in 2021 to 10 charges against six teenage girls, including rape and sexual conduct with a person under 16, but was granted interim name suppression over his initial convictions until yesterday.
Three of the victims in Fairgray’s first case – Rosie Veldkamp, Mia Edmonds and Ellie Oram – successfully applied to have their name suppression lifted in order to speak publicly about what happened to them and protect other women.
Mia’s mother, Tracey Edmonds, said the victims were now relieved.
“I hope the community is outraged that via endless court appeals, Luca Fairgray denied the public the right to know he is a convicted serial rapist. Years of name suppression privileged Luca Fairgray and his self-interest over his victims and above 99% of other offenders,” she said in a statement.
Tracey Edmonds claimed Fairgray would have lost name suppression in 2021 “but for the privilege of his demographic”.
“Three of his victims sacrificed their privacy to protect other women,” she said.
Tracey Edmonds believed that despite claiming remorse at sentencing, Fairgray remained a coward and refused to face natural justice.
“We are overwhelmingly relieved that the veil of secrecy has lifted and that the details of Luca Fairgray’s violent sexual offending is in the public domain. Women in Auckland can now protect themselves against Luca Fairgray simply by Googling his name.
“This is the moment we have been waiting for. All the wāhine toa Luca Fairgray hurt and tried to suppress are free – watch them rise up and thrive. Their job is now done.”
Fairgray’s fight for permanent name suppression
In 2021, Fairgray pleaded guilty to 10 charges against six teenage girls, including rape and sexual conduct with a person under 16, and was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention and 12 months’ supervision in April 2022.
This first round of offending took place when Fairgray was between 14 and 17 years old.
Then, in 2023, while he still had interim name suppression, Fairgray had sex with a 13-year-old girl and was convicted of three charges of sexual conduct with a young person in February.
Fairgray’s name was kept secret for years after his initial convictions while he continued to fight for permanent suppression. Each bid was unsuccessful and his final appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court in 2024.
But despite this decision, his name remained suppressed until yesterday to protect his right to a fair trial for his new offending.
Schoolboy rapist
Fairgray’s serial sexual offending began in 2017, when he and his first victim were 14.
In 2018 he sexually offended against two girls, one of whom he raped while she was unconscious at a party.
Two of the charges related to consensual intercourse with another 13-year-old, resulting in two charges of having a sexual connection with a young person.