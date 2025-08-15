Advertisement
Serial dishonesty offender Adrian Colbert imprisoned for Marketplace scams

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Adrian Colbert used Facebook Marketplace to trick people into thinking he'd bought their cars, but he never paid for them.

A “career” criminal is back behind bars for dishonesty after he duped people into handing over their vehicles in a Facebook scam.

A police prosecutor said during Adrian Colbert’s sentencing in Tauranga that he seemed to offend “very well and very easily” and was sceptical that another stint in

