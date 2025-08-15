Adrian Colbert used Facebook Marketplace to trick people into thinking he'd bought their cars, but he never paid for them.
A “career” criminal is back behind bars for dishonesty after he duped people into handing over their vehicles in a Facebook scam.
A police prosecutor said during Adrian Colbert’s sentencing in Tauranga that he seemed to offend “very well and very easily” and was sceptical that another stint inprison would deter him from his “chosen career path”.
According to the police summary of facts, the 31-year-old used several aliases on Facebook Marketplace, including “Age Edward”, “Lorenzo Matthews”, “Adrian Edwards” and “Adrian James”.
Between July and December last year, he used the social media platform to deceive people into thinking he had bought the cars they had listed for sale in Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland and Tauranga.
He had amassed a “huge number” of convictions in that time, and his record ran to a “solid eight pages”, nearly all of which involved obtaining by deception with a “sprinkling of failing to comply with court orders and breach of release conditions and the like”.
Judge Ingram said it “seems to be the life you have led for over a decade now”.
The scale of the offending and time over which it occurred led to an “inescapable conclusion” of a prison sentence.
Colbert’s lawyer, Jaiden Manera, sought a starting point of two and a half years’ imprisonment.
He pointed to Colbert’s engagement in a restorative justice conference as indicative of some remorse and advocated for minimal increases for previous offending.
He pointed to drug abuse as an underlying cause for the offending.
He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and was not given leave to apply for home detention.
The judge said it was not a case where he had any “realistic hope” that Colbert would pay “even one dollar” of reparation, given his record and the amount of reparation outstanding. Therefore, no reparation orders were made.
Tauranga’s Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Scott Merritt, said Colbert was a “prolific scammer” and police were pleased to hear justice has been served with a three-year prison sentence.
He urged the public to be aware of online scams, particularly through Facebook Marketplace, and take precautions:
Meet in a public place, with a friend, to conduct transactions.
Examine the item before completing the transaction.
Do not go into the person’s house, or allow them into yours.
Do not deposit money into another person’s account before you have received the item.
Trust your instincts – if it’s too good to be true or sounds like a scam, it probably is.
