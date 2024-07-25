Work is continuing to prepare the new hospice charity store on the corner of Gladstone Rd and Peel St, and Hospice Tairāwhiti expects to have it open sometime in September. Photo / Murray Robertson

The new Hospice Tairāwhiti charity shop will open its doors at its new location at the Gladstone Rd/Peel St corner in September.

Work continues refurbishing the new premises, while some stock has already been moved from the current premises further along Peel St.

Hospice Tairāwhiti chief executive Barbara Grout said staff and volunteers had working bees to get the new location ready for renovation.

“The new premises has had extensive internal renovations, including, painting, flooring, lighting, security and data systems, and our landlord undertook additional earthquake-strengthening.”

Hospice has had a team working on the move, including the board, the chief executive and shop manager.