The new Hospice Tairāwhiti charity shop will open its doors at its new location at the Gladstone Rd/Peel St corner in September.
Work continues refurbishing the new premises, while some stock has already been moved from the current premises further along Peel St.
Hospice Tairāwhiti chief executive Barbara Grout said staff and volunteers had working bees to get the new location ready for renovation.
“The new premises has had extensive internal renovations, including, painting, flooring, lighting, security and data systems, and our landlord undertook additional earthquake-strengthening.”
Hospice has had a team working on the move, including the board, the chief executive and shop manager.