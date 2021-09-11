Voyager 2021 media awards
September 11 2001 US attacks: Kiwi remembers North Tower, World Trade Centre escape

'Miracle man' fell 18 floors in New York 9/11 terror attack. Video / 9News

By: Mikhaila Nola

Mikhaila Nola was a 21-year-old Kiwi law clerk working on the 56th floor of the World Trade Centre's North Tower when hijacked airliners struck it and the neighbouring South Tower 20 years ago this weekend.

