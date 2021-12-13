Selwyn Sounds line-up announced with no Jimmy Barnes and Choirboys

Blam Blam Blam will perform at Selwyn Sounds next year. Photo / Supplied

Jimmy Barnes and the Choirboys will no longer perform at next year's Selwyn Sounds due to Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for the Canterbury festival said it is due to difficulty in getting the Australian band members and their crew into quarantine.

"I am gutted that the traffic light system in New Zealand has meant it isn't feasible for my team and I to head over.

"Selwyn Sounds is such an epic event, but I will be back and I am sure it will be a hit regardless," Barnes said.

But the show will go on with Kiwi artists Gin Wigmore, Blam Blam Blam and the Automatic 80s now taking centre stage.

Blam Blam Blam is considered as one of the most prominent New Zealand bands of the early eighties.

And Gin Wigmore will bring her hits from the platinum-selling album Gravel & Wine featuring songs Black Sheep and Man Like That.

Gin Wigmore will perform at Selwyn Sounds next year. Photo / Joe Perri

Automatic 80s have won crowds over at Selwyn Sounds for the past four years, the band say they couldn't be happier to be back for more "rockin' roll and epic covers".

The group features the high-energy stage antics of frontman Justin Maclaren, backed up by singer Pearl Runga (sister to Boh & Bic), drummer Jayden Lee, lead guitarist Ryan Wood and bassist Clint Harris.

The new line-up includes:

Blam Blam Blam

Gin Wigmore

Jon Stevens – INXS and Noiseworks Collection

Stellar*

Greg Johnson

Ardijah

Rietta Austin

AutoMatic 80s

Even more acts are soon to be announced.

"As sad as we are to see some of our Australian rockers unable to attend next year, we have some exciting artists that will soon be announced and will be bringing banger after banger as they too are desperate to get back on stage and celebrate the summer we've all been waiting for.

"This concert is attended annually by the masses and we won't disappoint in 2022 either," Festival director David Parlane said.

Selwyn Sounds has sold out every year and 2022 is expected to be no different. Find out more about the events and tickets on the festival website.