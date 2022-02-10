Anti-mandate protest approaches fourth day, Cyclone Dovi on the way and close contact exemption registrations open in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Security arrangements in parts of the Parliamentary precinct have changed again today after video taken of the protests from nearby Bowen House surfaced on social media.

Video taken from a high vantage point opposite the Beehive was uploaded to a social media channel claimed by white nationalist group Action Zealandia.

Paparoa, which claims to monitor far-right activism, said the video was shot from a construction site in Bowen House, which provides access for staff to the Beehive.

"We have spotted Action Zealandia members joining the protest in the evening," Paparoa added.

Parliamentary Service today changed entry and exit arrangements from Bowen House.

"We have seen the video, and the entrance to Bowen House has been closed," Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard said.

The origin of the video has not been verified, but it was uploaded to an Action Zealandia channel on Wednesday afternoon.

Action Zealandia is one of the country's largest far-right groups.

This Action Zealandia video was taken from LT McGuinness's construction site in Bowen House. This is the building providing secure access for staff to the Beehive.

A comment is posted with the video on the number of police on Parliament's grounds.

"Look how many of the police are there to guard the wasp nest when Cindy feels ratlled. If only they used half as much of their resources on fighting actual crime," it reads.

According to the person who shared the video on Twitter the video was taken from LT McGuinness's construction site in Bowen House.

Meanwhile, anti-mandate protesters on Parliamentary grounds are in high spirits, despite being flanked by police holding batons as the Parliament occupation continues into its fourth day.

Several hundred people are gathered on the front lawn of Parliament singing and dancing among the dozens of tents still erected, despite a trespass notice being served.

Police have not yet moved into the crowd as they did yesterday and no new arrests have been made.