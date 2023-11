A large section of State Highway 1 in Kamo, Whangārei, has been closed this morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A large section of State Highway 1 near Kamo, Whangārei, has been closed this morning causing traffic chaos for morning commuters.

Police are asking motorists to detour through Kamo and are warning the Station Rd overbridge is also currently closed.

Delays are to be expected in the area, police advise commuters to allow extra time to reach their destination this morning.