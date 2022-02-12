A vehicle crashed through the barrier of a State Highway 1 overbridge and onto the motorway overnight. Photo / Supplied

A section of Auckland's Southern Motorway is closed this morning after a vehicle crashed through the barriers on an overbridge, plunging to the motorway below.

The crash happened about 3.37am along Hill Rd in Manurewa.

Police said the occupant of the vehicle lost control while crossing the bridge.

The person had to be cut out of the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

A section of the motorway remains closed as the serious crash unit investigates the scene.

SH1 MANUREWA, THERMAL EXPLORER HWY - CRASH - 6:35AM

Due to a serious crash, SH1 is CLOSED from Hill Rd to Takanini southbound. Avoid the area or delay your journey if possible. If you are travelling along this route, please follow the directions of emergency services onsite. ^DL pic.twitter.com/ojJRLISkqf — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 12, 2022

The closure is from Hill Road to Takanini southbound, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

"Avoid the area or delay your journey if possible," the agency has advised. "If you are travelling along this route, please follow the directions of emergency services onsite."

