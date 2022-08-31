The Hamilton Mormon Temple is being opened to the public before it is rededicated on October 16. Photo / Supplied via RNZ

By Leah Tebbutt of RNZ

The inside of New Zealand's only Mormon temple has been shrouded in secrecy. No one from outside the church has been inside for 64 years.

However, ahead of its rededication after extensive renovations for the past four years, journalist Leah Tebbutt took the opportunity to go inside.

Driving past the temple that sits proudly atop of a hill just outside of Hamilton, I imagine what waited inside was one large yet grand room where those of the Latter-Day Saints faith would go to pray.

What I discovered was the complete opposite.

The baptismal font is held inside the temple for the purpose of baptising the deceased. Photo / Supplied via RNZ

After slipping on shoe coverings I was led past an endless rack of white jumpsuits to the baptismal font.

Elder Wakolo explains those who enter the temple must change into white, as "all are equal".

However, the jumpsuits are for practicality and only worn in the baptistry. It is where they baptise the dead.

Twelve golden oxen hold the baptismal font up. Photo / Supplied via RNZ

I am informed those who are living are baptised on behalf of their ancestors, who may then decide to accept or deny the act.

The baptismal font, which sits on 12 golden oxen, sets my expectations for the rest of the tour.

This is not one large yet grand room. It's a maze of tranquil spaces for different occasions.

All very grand.

Most are adorned with extravagant chandeliers symbolising the light of God, such as the one above an altar in the sealing room.

The bride has a special room to prepare for her marriage in the Sealing room. Photo / Supplied via RNZ

This is where a bride and groom are married, sealing themselves together for eternity.

It's a core belief of the church that life is eternal, and therefore marriages "must be performed in a temple by authority from God".

This lays out the reason for the temple's build 64 years ago in 1958 - the first in the Southern Hemisphere.

George Elkington is stationed at the church's history centre. He tells me a group of labour missionaries started the structure in 1955.

The tranquil celestial room represents heaven for those in the church. Photo / Supplied via RNZ

"They left whatever they were doing and came and served for 10 shillings a week," he said.

"What I remember of them, because many of them were my first cousins and two of my brothers served as labour missionaries, they just seemed to be a happy people. It wasn't a sacrifice in their minds, it was a labour of love."