Watch live: Celebration of the life of Craig Stevens. Video / Supplied

The wife of the second firefighter who was fatally injured in a slip in Muriwai has paid tribute to him at his funeral today, saying he was his sons’ “ultimate hero”.

Craig Stevens, 39, succumbed to his injuries in hospital days after the slip. His funeral is being held at Parihoa Farm in Muriwai, the same venue where his colleague was farewelled last week.

Stevens and his colleague were digging a trench behind a woman’s home on Motutara Rd on Monday, February 13 to divert water and protect the property from flooding amid the onslaught of Cyclone Gabrielle.

As the pair worked, a giant slab of the hillside above them gave way - inundating the property with a mountain of sodden mud and debris.

Stevens was rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition. The body of colleague Dave van Zwanenberg was pulled from the wreckage two days later.

Stevens’ widow, Lucy Stevens, thanked everyone for the support her family had received over the past few weeks.

”Craig, you exploded into my life 17 years ago. I instantly knew there was something special, you had an incredible energy.”

She was interrupted by her son as she held him in her arms: “Yeah,” he said.

The pair met in South Africa and travelled for their five-month honeymoon before settling in Muriwai.

”We would often stand on our deck looking at the sea, talking about how we couldn’t believe we were living our dream.

”I was so proud when you joined the fire service. You were the ultimate adrenaline junkie and you loved rushing out of the house every time you got a call out.

”You were the boys’ ultimate hero,” she said.

”You were always so special to me, but I’ve been blown away by stories I hear from others.

”Life will never be the same without you by our sides, but your spirit will always be with us and with the boys. Love you Craig.”

Volunteer firefighter Craig Stevens is survived by his wife Lucy and his two children Kauri, 6, and Tai, 4. Photo / Supplied

Earlier, about 20 BMX riders preceded three fire engines, the final one a vintage engine carrying Stevens into the Muriwai venue.

A line of people stood in front of surfboards as the engine-turned-hearse drove in.

Pallbearers from Fire and Emergency NZ carried Stevens’ casket before the crowd, before laying his firefighting helmet and draping a New Zealand flag over it.

“Today we gather to share our grief, mourn our loss, and celebrate the life of Craig Paul Stevens.

”Craig’s service today will be a simple, heartfelt ceremony,” the service’s celebrant said.

”This is a time of immense pain and disorientation for [Steven’s family], but you all though need some understanding of your own loss. And we all hope Craig’s memory stays with us all.

”We need to tell each other we remember Craig as the vibrant daredevil we remember him as.

”A true friend is someone on whom you can confidently rely to pull you through hard times, loyal, will not judge you for who you are, we never forget a true friend. That person who made an indelible mark on our lives.

”Craig was such a friend to so many people, including his family.”

Van Zwanenberg was remembered last week for his good humour, his authentic care, and his astronomic intelligence and supreme competence at anything he turned his hand to.

Muriwai firefighter Craig Stevens. Photo / Supplied

“You are irreplaceable”.

That was how van Zwanenberg’s widow farewelled her husband at a poignant service attended by hundreds.

Muriwai Volunteer firefighter Dave van Zwanenberg died in a landslide while helping at a damaged house in Muriwai during Cyclone Gabrielle on 13 February 2023. Photo / File







