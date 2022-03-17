Two women in their 80s were followed after they had been playing pokie machines. Photo / File

A second person has been arrested after two elderly women were robbed after their car was forced to stop.

A police spokesperson said a 45-year-old Napier woman has been charged with aggravated robbery and is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday, March 18.



Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.



Two friends in their 80s were in a vehicle on Monday afternoon on Tainui Drive, Havelock North about 3.45pm when a vehicle pulled in front of them, forcing them to stop.

A family friend has told Hawke's Bay Today the women were punched and robbed of cash and their handbags.

On Wednesday a 32-year-old Hastings man was arrested. The man, who has has interim name suppression, appeared in Hastings District Court on Thursday facing two charges of aggravated robbery and one of wilful damage.

He was given an administrative remand in custody by consent to appear again on April 12.

A police spokesperson had earlier told Hawke's Bay Today it was believed the women may have drawn the man's attention because they had won money on gambling machines.