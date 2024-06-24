Search underway for missing fishing boat off Gisborne coast

Search under way for missing fishing boat off Gisborne coast. Photo / NZ Herald

Search under way for missing fishing boat off Gisborne coast. Photo / NZ Herald

A search is under way this evening for a missing fishing boat off the Gisborne coast.

It’s understood there are two people onboard the vessel, which set off an emergency beacon earlier today, triggering the search mission.

The vessel was expected back bout 4.50pm but failed to return.

“At around 4.50pm, police received a report that a party of fishermen from Gisborne had not returned from a fishing trip as expected,” police said in a statement.

“Police are liaising with Maritime New Zealand and Coastguard – Maritime NZ is the lead agency and you would need to seek any further comment from them.”

Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club president Roger Faber told Stuff three boats had been on the fishing trip but one - a 6m trailer boat - had failed to return.

The people on the missing boat set off an emergency beacon and a helicopter had been sent to search for the vessel, along with Coastguard.

Faber said he was on one of the three boats, but his vessel and another turned back because the conditions were “pretty gnarly”.

Faber told Stufff they tried contacting the vessel but received no answer.

“It wasn’t until we got back to the boat ramp and saw there trailer was still there that we had concerns for them.”

Faber said the Gisborne fishing community were concerned for the fate of the missing boaties and hoping they would be found safe and well.

More to come