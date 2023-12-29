Search underway in Dunedin: 15-year-old missing after becoming separated from parent during cruise ship visit

Cameron, aged 15, has gone missing while visiting Dunedin with a cruise ship this morning. Photo / NZ Police

Cameron, aged 15, has gone missing while visiting Dunedin with a cruise ship this morning. Photo / NZ Police

Dunedin police are appealing for sightings of 15-year-old Cameron, who became separated from her parent while visiting Dunedin with a cruise ship this morning.

Cameron is wearing black leggings, a black crop top and a dark red hoodie tied at the waist.

She has short brown hair, and is approximately 1.65m (5ft 5 inches) tall.

Cameron’s mobile phone doesn’t have a NZ sim card, so her parent is unable to reach her by phone.

The ship is scheduled to depart from Port Chalmers at 4pm today.

If you think you may have seen Cameron in the city this morning, please call 111 and quote event number P057252058.