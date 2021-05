Police were called about 2.20pm and Land Search and Rescue and other agencies are looking for the pair by sea and air around Akaroa. Photo / 123rf

Two divers failed to return from Banks Peninsula this afternoon.

Police were called about 2.20pm and Land Search and Rescue and other agencies are looking for the pair by sea and air around Long Bay.

More details will be released by police later today.