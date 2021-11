The person was last seen entering the water near the Te Rewa Rewa​ Bridge. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Search teams and a helicopter are looking for a person who has disappeared in Taranaki's Waiwakaiho River.

The person was last seen going into the river near the Te Rewa Rewa​ Bridge in New Plymouth, police said.

"Police were notified at 6:44pm," a spokeswoman said.

"Police are currently in attendance and a heli has been dispatched."