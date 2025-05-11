“The first symptom of high blood pressure may well be when you develop a complication of high blood pressure – be it a heart attack or a stroke or presenting with heart failure or kidney failure.

“We recognise more and more, it’s also associated with dementia, and this occurs over many years.

“When the blood pressure is not controlled, it remains high for a number of years, and it can cause stiffening and narrowing of the arteries.”

Auckland woman Lynnette was diagnosed with high blood pressure in her 20s, when she was living in the Philippines – but she admits she did not take it seriously for some years.

“I was trying to sort of ignore it,” she said.

But shortly after turning 50, she started getting what she thought was indigestion.

“I thought it was acid reflux waking me up in the middle of the night.

“But [by the] second or third night, I was like ‘Hmm, this doesn’t feel good’ because I had a little bit of chest pain and my left shoulder was getting weak.”

Lynnette was shocked to learn she had actually been having a series of heart attacks.

“I thought heart attacks were sudden and severe. I didn’t know they could happen like this, so gradually.”

Five years on, she is taking regular medication, and her blood pressure is well-controlled.

However, Devlin said thousands of other New Zealanders were not so lucky.

High blood pressure was a factor in 45% of cardiovascular deaths in New Zealand each year – 4000 people.

“If we improve blood pressure by about 50% over the next 10 years, we will prevent 12,000 deaths by 2040. So it’s a powerful intervention.”

Blood pressure checks could be done by a doctor, nurse or at some pharmacies.

Devlin said it was advisable for some people to buy their own monitors to track their blood pressure at home.

“We want to encourage New Zealanders to get their checks done, understand what the numbers mean and take charge of their heart health to live a longer, healthier life,” he said.

“For every 10-point drop in your systolic blood pressure, you reduce your risk of a heart event by 20 per cent.”

‘It’s about lifestyle’

A blood pressure reading contains two numbers, written as a figure, such as 120/80.

The first number is the pressure when the heart squeezes (systolic pressure). The second number is when your heart relaxes (diastolic pressure).

For most people, an ideal blood pressure is under 120 systolic (top number) and under 80 diastolic (bottom number).

Devlin, who has a family history of high blood pressure himself, said it was not just about medication.

“It’s about lifestyle. And that means looking at what we eat, can we reduce salt in our diet?

“Becoming more physically active, reducing alcohol ... so all the things we know we should be doing – or not doing – they all have an impact on our blood pressure.”

Lynette said she now made an effort to live a healthier lifestyle, but also urged others to “go to the doctor if something feels off”.

“Don’t just assume it’s nothing. And if you’re on medication, take it regularly – it could save your life.”

-RNZ