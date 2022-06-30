A search is resuming for the missing driver of a car that plunged into the Manukau Harbour yesterday.
The Police National Dive Squad were expected to attend the scene in daylight hours to look for the car's sole occupant, said a police spokesperson.
Around 5pm on Thursday, emergency services raced to Māngere Bridge, where the car was spotted in the water.
Eyewitnesses said police and rescue services were in force at the bridge's boat ramp doing everything they could to pull the car's occupant to safety.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Police confirmed that a vehicle entered the water, with one occupant inside at the time.
Last night the person had not been located and the area around the Coronation Rd boat ramp was cordoned off.