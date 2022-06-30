Police at Onehunga Wharf after a car was driven into the Manukau Harbour yesterday evening. Photo / Darren Masters

A search is resuming for the missing driver of a car that plunged into the Manukau Harbour yesterday.

The Police National Dive Squad were expected to attend the scene in daylight hours to look for the car's sole occupant, said a police spokesperson.

Around 5pm on Thursday, emergency services raced to Māngere Bridge, where the car was spotted in the water.

A hovercraft searches the water off Onehunga Wharf after a car plunged into the Manukau Harbour. Photo / Darren Masters

Eyewitnesses said police and rescue services were in force at the bridge's boat ramp doing everything they could to pull the car's occupant to safety.

Police confirmed that a vehicle entered the water, with one occupant inside at the time.

Emergency services desperately try to find the driver of a submerged car. Photo / Darren Masters

Last night the person had not been located and the area around the Coronation Rd boat ramp was cordoned off.