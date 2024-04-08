A rock came through the front window of a Tranzit bus full of students on Friday, narrowly missing the driver.

A school principal has commended the actions of a bus driver after a “scary” incident near Napier in which a rock was allegedly thrown through the front window of a moving school bus.

Police are still looking for the offender believed to have thrown the 1kg rock, which smashed the front window of a bus about 3.50pm on Friday on Willowbank Ave near the Meeanee shops.

The Tranzit-operated bus was carrying 47 students from a variety of schools, including Napier Girls’ and Napier Boys’ high schools.

The rock narrowly missed driver Kevin Bishop, who managed to slow down and pull over safely.

The rock ended up about two-thirds of the way down the bus.

Remarkably, no one was injured.

Napier Girls’ High School student Jasmine Spooner said it was “really freaky” and some boys at the front of the bus, from Napier Boys’, got cuts on their legs from the shattered glass.

“I was just sitting and listening to my music and then I hear a big bang and the next thing I know there was a massive rock on the ground, right in the middle of the bus hallway, and there was little bits of glass shattered everywhere on the ground.”

She said “everyone was screaming” and looking at the front of the bus at the damage.

She said she did not see who had thrown the rock.

Napier Girls’ High School principal Dawn Ackroyd said she spoke to the schoolgirls onboard on Monday morning and “they are absolutely fine”.

“They said it was a little bit scary and they were a bit shaken up, but they really commended the bus driver’s actions and said another bus was organised straight away and they got home in a timely manner.”

She told the students the school was there to support them if needed, but they were “very resilient” girls.

Police are continuing to make inquiries into exactly what occurred and identify those responsible, including reviewing CCTV.

“If you witnessed the incident on Friday afternoon or have any information which may assist in our investigation please contact police,” a police statement read.

As at Monday afternoon, no one had been caught or arrested over the incident.

Tranzit general manager of bus and coach Jenna Snelgrove said she was grateful no one was injured during the frightening experience.

“We’d like to commend our driver who controlled the bus, prioritised passenger safety and called for support to safely transfer passengers to another coach.

“Our driver is being supported by our team and we continue to work with the police.”

The 1.1kg rock could have caused serious injuries.

The bus did not have dashcam footage. Tranzit confirmed it had replacement vehicles so the school service would not be disrupted.

In a Facebook post the bus driver said there were no other cars on the road ahead or behind him when the rock caused an “explosion of glass and a horrendous sound like a gunshot” and “it passed my head by centimetres”.

“It certainly wasn’t flicked up off the road and it didn’t come from outer space.”

He said those at the front of the bus were showered with glass.

If you have information contact police on 105 and reference file number 240406/6764.

