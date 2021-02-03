Search for woman swept away while swimming in Kawarau River

Emergency services are responding to reports of a woman who was swept away while swimming in the Kawarau River. Photo / Google

Emergency services are responding to reports of a woman who was swept away while swimming in the Kawarau River near Queenstown.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified at 1.30pm.

The woman is one of a group of three friends from Queenstown who came to the riverside spot at the end of Rafters Rd, a Department of Conservation reserve, for a picnic and a swim about 11am.

A friend of the woman's said they were swimming in a spot where the current took them round in a circle.

Somehow she got out of the current and was swept away, he said.