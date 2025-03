The U.S. steps back on Ukraine intelligence aid, Auckland fire continues, and nursing training sees a boost.

By RNZ

Police are intensifying the search for a 65-year-old woman who failed to board a flight back to Taupō from Dunedin last Saturday.

Police inquiries indicate Penelope may have travelled to the Otago Peninsula area, and searches are under way.

A CCTV image has also been released of her just before she arrived in the Sandfly Bay area on Saturday.