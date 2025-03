Police are searching for missing 65-year-old woman Penelope, who was last seen in central Dunedin. Photo / NZ Police

Police are searching for missing 65-year-old woman Penelope, who was last seen in central Dunedin. Photo / NZ Police

A missing 65-year-old woman failed to board a flight in Dunedin and hasn’t been seen or heard from in four days.

In a Facebook post, police said Penelope was last seen on Friday, February 28, wearing a blue floral top and capri pants.

“She did not board her flight back to Taupō on Saturday, March 1 and has not been seen or heard from since.”

Police and Penelope’s family have concerns for her wellbeing and would like her to return home safely.