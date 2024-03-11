The Whanganui Coastguard is searching for a missing diver off the coast of Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

The search for a diver missing off the coast at Pātea resumed on Tuesday morning.

The diver was reported missing from a ship shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday.

The Police National Dive Squad is helping with today’s search, alongside Coastguard volunteers from Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū.

The search was delayed due to bad weather on Monday morning.

Police said Coastguard South Taranaki conducted an extensive search of the Pātea coastline on Monday.

An air search was also conducted by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust and the Defence Force.

“Police would like to thank those services for the time and energy they’ve put into this ongoing operation,” a police statement said.

“We also want to thank the community for the support it has offered to the missing person’s whānau, and police.”

If anyone has information that could assist with the search they’re encouraged to contact 105 and reference event number P058052168.

