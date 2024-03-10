Police are searching for a diver off the coast of Pātea, pictured. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are searching for a diver off the coast of Pātea, South Taranaki, who went missing this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said: “Police have been co-ordinating a search for a diver missing from a vessel off the coast of Pātea, South Taranaki, reported shortly after 1.30pm today.”

“The search is ongoing into the evening at this stage and will be reviewed again in the morning.”

If anyone has information that could assist with the search they’re encouraged to contact 105 and reference event number P058052168.

