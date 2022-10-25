Missing: Police are appealing for information about missing 12-year-old Maddison, who is missing from West Harbour, West Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing for any sightings of a 12-year-old girl missing from her home in West Auckland.

Authorities issued an appeal late last night; calling for anyone who has seen the youngster to get in touch immediately.

"Have you seen Maddison? The 12-year-old has been missing from Marina View Drive, in West Harbour, since 8pm," a police statement said.

Maddison is described as being of small-to-medium build.

She has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and grey trackpants.

She is also described as wearing white Albany Junior High School uniform socks.

Can you help? Anyone who has seen Maddison is urged to contact Police on 105