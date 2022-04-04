Rescuers were racing against time yesterday as they continued to search for a Southland father and son missing in Fiordland for three nights. Photo / Supplied

Rescuers were racing against time yesterday as they continued to search for a Southland father and son missing in Fiordland for three nights. Photo / Supplied

Rescuers were racing against time yesterday as they continued to search for a Southland father and son missing in Fiordland for three nights.

Cold weather is set to hit the region today.

More than 30 people took part in an extensive search near Lake Hauroko in the Fiordland National Park yesterday but did not find the pair, believed to be Invercargill man Alan Mortimore (49) and his son Danny (14), who have been missing since Saturday.

Sergeant Ian Martin said the pair appeared to have almost no overnight or survival gear with them and were not prepared for a night in the bush. Photo / ODT

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the region today.

Sergeant Ian Martin said the pair appeared to have almost no overnight or survival gear with them and were not prepared for a night in the bush.

"Some other people who were at the campsite notified the police.

"They said they would be away for two hours for a hunt and they did not turn up.

"I don't think they had much experience and they did not have the equipment necessary."

Searchers from Queenstown and Dunedin would join the search today, he said.

On Sunday afternoon, police search and rescue personnel conducted a ground and aerial search using thermal and night vision technology from a helicopter.

The search would resume today with police search and rescue personnel, LandSAR, Amateur Radio Emergency Communications personnel and search dogs.

Last week a tramper was found dead in the national park after searches in the Devil's Armchair area near the northern end of the Milford Track.