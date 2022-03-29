Along with teams on the ground, an air search of the Milford Track area was conducted throughout the day. Photo / NZME

Police say there is still no sign of a tramper who has been missing on the Milford Track since Monday.

The man who had been intending to climb Devil's Armchair near the northern end of the track, was reported overdue shortly after midnight on Monday morning, and a search was initiated.

Access to the search areas has been difficult and searchers have encountered challenging terrain.

Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR personnel, and specialist Alpine Cliff Rescue (ACR) teams from Queenstown and Wanaka have searched the route it's believed the tramper intended to take.

"Another specialist team skilled in canyoning searched other areas of interest, including gorge and river areas," police said in a statement this evening.

An air search was also conducted throughout the day.

Additional search and rescue personnel and volunteers from Dunedin and the local region are set to join the search from Wednesday morning.

Earlier today, police said the man is experienced in the outdoors.